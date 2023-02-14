Martin County Sheriff's Office Busts Eagles Fan For Ransacking Fire Station
By Joel Malkin,
12 days ago
We've seen video of Philadelphia Eagles fans vandalizing their city after the Super Bowl loss, but one fan allegedly brought that type of behavior to Florida.
25-year old Edward Dalasandro from Philly was arrested Sunday night for breaking into a fire station, ransacking bunk rooms and stealing cash, a uniform hat and some knives.
"He was kicked out of a bar earlier in the evening for being beligerent and extremely intoxicated."
Martin County Chief Deputy John Budensiek tells CBS 12 News that when Dalasandro was confronted by firefighters, he threw a meat cleaver at them. But none of them were injured. They held the man until deputies arrived.
Budensiek says the man is facing charges of armed burglary, aggravated assault on a firefighter and petit theft.
"We have no tolerance for it and we put as many charges on him as we could on purpose to send a message to anyone else that thinks about messing with our fire rescue personnel or vandalizing our county buildings."
