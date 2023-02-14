Martin County Sheriff's Office Busts Eagles Fan For Ransacking Fire Station

Photo: CBS 12

We've seen video of Philadelphia Eagles fans vandalizing their city after the Super Bowl loss, but one fan allegedly brought that type of behavior to Florida.

25-year old Edward Dalasandro from Philly was arrested Sunday night for breaking into a fire station, ransacking bunk rooms and stealing cash, a uniform hat and some knives.

"He was kicked out of a bar earlier in the evening for being beligerent and extremely intoxicated."

Martin County Chief Deputy John Budensiek tells CBS 12 News that when Dalasandro was confronted by firefighters, he threw a meat cleaver at them. But none of them were injured. They held the man until deputies arrived.

Budensiek says the man is facing charges of armed burglary, aggravated assault on a firefighter and petit theft.

"We have no tolerance for it and we put as many charges on him as we could on purpose to send a message to anyone else that thinks about messing with our fire rescue personnel or vandalizing our county buildings."

Dalasandro is being held on $120,000 bond.