Santa Barbara, CA
News Channel 3-12

Valentine’s Day bouquets and gifts from street vendors might be the bargain deal this year

By John Palminteri,

12 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - When money is tight, as it is for many people, they are looking for a bargain deal on a holiday gift, such as something for Valentine's Day.

Many flower vendors are popping up on street corners and in neighborhoods on this special day.

Buckets of discounted flowers, balloons and other items are for sale, often at several dollars below what they are at stores or at florist shops.

It's often a grab and go deal, or cash and carry.

How long the flowers last will vary, but often they were purchased because they were blooming already.   The timeline on their beauty may be reduced by a few days.

The Light of the World Church set up on Carrillo St.and San Andres days ago and those stopping by, left on the spot with a gift  and others had it held in secret.

Delilah Santos said sales have been good including those who wanted their flowers stored until the special day.

"We started on Friday and everybody's like 'where am I going to hide it?', "  she said.

Some of the designs were hand made wood boxes shaped like a heart.

Santos said, "we have the  yummy chocolates and these flowers are bath bombs. We have the little flower, the little valentine."

There was even a rose in a popcorn box.

Local bike fabricator Rex Stephens was out shopping for chocolates locally and then flowers from a stand on Cota St. at Milpas St.    "Well it is all about supporting local, it's always been about supporting local.   I own a local business and I depend on all the people of Santa Barbara to support me and I like to support them."


Across the street, Lucy's Boutique has sold  women's and men's clothing for 21 years and had extra gifts inside and out.
Lucy Bravo knows on special days these stands, especially with so many cars going by, are eye catching.    She said the Teddy bears and plush dolls are popular including a multi-colored one that's new this year.
It all may be just what's needed to get the right gift at the right price, in the nick of time.

These vendors are usually operating without a permit when they are on city property, but the City of Santa Barbara does offer vending permits.

