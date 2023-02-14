Second show added: Bruce Springsteen is coming to Wrigley Field this summer Aug. 9 and 11

Update: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Friday they will play a second show Aug. 11 at Wrigley Field, “due to overwhelming demand from fans.” Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday at Cubs.com/Springsteen .

Bruce Springsteen is coming to Chicago after all this summer, with a newly announced concert at Wrigley Field on Aug. 9. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Previous announcements for the 2023 tour for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band had left Chicago off the map; this is their first major tour together since 2017. The new Wrigley Field concert was one of several stops added Tuesday.

The concert was announced by the Chicago Cubs. Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at Cubs.com/Springsteen .

Other Wrigley concerts this summer include Dead & Company June 9-10; Fall Out Boy June 21; Morgan Wallen June 22-23 and P!NK on Aug. 12.

The international tour began in February in Tampa and is slated to wrap in San Francisco in December. Most concert dates have relied on ticket sales using Verified Fan via Ticketmaster. But according to mlb.com , the tickets for Wrigley Field, as well as Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park, will be sold directly by the stadiums.

