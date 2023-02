The Arizona Cardinals have found their next head coach in Jonathan Gannon. The move was met with mixed reviews on Twitter.com.

The former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator stayed after Super Bowl LVII here in Arizona and met with owner Michael Bidwill/general manager Monti Ossenfort both Monday and Tuesday before the Cardinals reportedly chose him over Cincinnati Bengals DC Lou Anarumo.

The Cardinals now have their fourth head coach in the last decade after moving on from Kliff Kingsbury, and some aren't sold on Gannon after the Eagles became just the second team in Super Bowl history to blow a double digit lead after halftime.

Some fans consider the move to be underwhelming.

Others aren't trying to hold the Super Bowl against him.

As for the Cardinals themselves, no words were needed:

