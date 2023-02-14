Pedro Pascal takes the NYC train with his sister Lux Pascal to enjoy an off-Broadway show

Pedro Pascal steps out with his sister Lux Pascal during a rare outing in New York City. The “Mandalorian” and “The Last Of Us” star and the transgender activist were all smiles while heading to a train station in Brooklyn.

The famous siblings took public transportation to avoid the hectic traffic of the Big Apple and enjoy on time from an Off-Broadway performance of Lorraine Hansberry’s “The Sign in Sydney Brustein’s Window,” starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan at the BAM theater.

The actor recently made headlines after revealing the downfall of filming “Mandalorian.” According to the star, although the armor is cool, being inside is a different experience.

“It’s like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it,” Pedro Pascal tells Empire about Din Djarin’s Beskar get-up. “It’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely and instantly makes the character feel real – but you can’t see sh*t!” he laughs.

Despite the costume got some upgrades, the visor window remains a problem. “They’ve continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it’s like going blind,” Pascal recounts. “Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There’s no peripheral vision. If there’s a hole, I’m gonna fall into it.”

“When it’s on, you immediately feel powerful, protected, dangerous, and like a protector,” says Pascal, despite the impracticalities.