Arsenal vs Man City combined XI based on transfer fees shows major difference between the two title contenders

A COMBINED team of Manchester City and Arsenal based on which players cost more to sign shows a chasm between the title contenders.

The two Premier League toppers face off at the Emirates on Wednesday evening in a game that could be massive in terms of the title race.

Only Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey would make it in from Arsenal Credit: Getty

£100m Jack Grealish is the most expensive player in the team Credit: Getty

Both sides are likely to make minimal changes to their starting XIs after the weekend's matches.

Pep Guardiola will be happy with his team following the 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

The boss will also be boosted as Erling Haaland returned to training ahead of the match against Arsenal after he picked up a knock against the Villans.

Mikel Arteta could swap out the struggling Gabriel Martinelli for Leandro Trossard after he netted his first goal for the club in the 1-1 draw against Brentford.

If a combined team were to be assembled with only the most expensive player in each position, the side would cost £611.3million.

The most expensive player on the pitch is likely to be Jack Grealish who set the Citizens back £100m when they signed him from Villa.

In fact, in a side made up of both sides based on transfer fees, there would only be two Arsenal players involved.

Oleksandr Zincenko would take up the left-back spot after he joined the Gunners from City last summer for £32m.

A team made up from Arsenal and Man City's most expensive players would cost £611.3million

And Thomas Partey would partner City's Rodri in holding midfielder as Arsenal paid £45m for him.

The rest of the team would be made up of players from the Etihad Stadium outfit.

Ederson at £34.9m was slightly more expensive than Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale who cost £30m when he joined from Sheffield United.

The defence would see Aymeric Laporte (£57m), Ruben Dias (£64.5m) and Kyle Walker (£50m) join Zinchenko.

Ben White could have had a spot in the team as he cost £50m, but Walker was chosen as his transfer happened first.

The attack is made up entirely of players from City with Riyad Mahrez (£60m), Kevin De Bruyne (£54m), Jack Grealish (£100m) and Erling Haaland (£51.4m) all more expensive than Arsenal's options.

Arsenal star boy Bukayo Saka is not under consideration as the club did not pay a fee for their academy player.

The combined team shows a major difference between the two club's philosophies as City have spent much more to assemble their title-contending team - whereas Arsenal - while spending big - have also brought through some kids and uncovered cheaper gems.