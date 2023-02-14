Change location
Arsenal vs Man City combined XI based on transfer fees shows major difference between the two title contenders
By Henry Tomlinson,12 days ago
A COMBINED team of Manchester City and Arsenal based on which players cost more to sign shows a chasm between the title contenders.
The two Premier League toppers face off at the Emirates on Wednesday evening in a game that could be massive in terms of the title race.
Both sides are likely to make minimal changes to their starting XIs after the weekend's matches.
Pep Guardiola will be happy with his team following the 3-1 win over Aston Villa.
The boss will also be boosted as Erling Haaland returned to training ahead of the match against Arsenal after he picked up a knock against the Villans.
Mikel Arteta could swap out the struggling Gabriel Martinelli for Leandro Trossard after he netted his first goal for the club in the 1-1 draw against Brentford.
If a combined team were to be assembled with only the most expensive player in each position, the side would cost £611.3million.
The most expensive player on the pitch is likely to be Jack Grealish who set the Citizens back £100m when they signed him from Villa.
In fact, in a side made up of both sides based on transfer fees, there would only be two Arsenal players involved.
Oleksandr Zincenko would take up the left-back spot after he joined the Gunners from City last summer for £32m.
And Thomas Partey would partner City's Rodri in holding midfielder as Arsenal paid £45m for him.
The rest of the team would be made up of players from the Etihad Stadium outfit.
Ederson at £34.9m was slightly more expensive than Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale who cost £30m when he joined from Sheffield United.
The defence would see Aymeric Laporte (£57m), Ruben Dias (£64.5m) and Kyle Walker (£50m) join Zinchenko.
Ben White could have had a spot in the team as he cost £50m, but Walker was chosen as his transfer happened first.
The attack is made up entirely of players from City with Riyad Mahrez (£60m), Kevin De Bruyne (£54m), Jack Grealish (£100m) and Erling Haaland (£51.4m) all more expensive than Arsenal's options.
Arsenal star boy Bukayo Saka is not under consideration as the club did not pay a fee for their academy player.
The combined team shows a major difference between the two club's philosophies as City have spent much more to assemble their title-contending team - whereas Arsenal - while spending big - have also brought through some kids and uncovered cheaper gems.
