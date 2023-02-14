Philadelphia 76ers Expect to Sign Former Warriors Player

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly expected to sign Mac McClung

View the original article to see embedded media.

The trade deadline may be over, but the Philadelphia 76ers are still making moves. According to a report from Shams Charania, the 76ers are expected to sign guard Mac McClung .

McClung was a standout player in college and the G League but still hasn't found success in the NBA. He was the 2022 NBA G League Rookie of the Year, on the 2022 G League All-Rookie team, and in the 2023 G League Next Up Game. In college, he was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, on the Big 12 All-Newcomer team, and on the Big East All-Freshman team.

In the NBA, McClung has spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors. His most recent team was the Golden State Warriors, where he was released on October 3, 2022.

Since his time on the Warriors, McClung has been on the NBA G League's Delaware Blue Coats for the 2022-23 season. He will be the very first G League player to be in the NBA Slam Dunk contest.

McClung reacted to the news on Twitter with a simple statement, "Stay the course."

There are so many teams that end up signing McClung because the upside of his potential is clearly there. Hopefully, with the right situation, McClung can carve his own story and show the NBA why he's so successful in the G League.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Gives Incredible Answer About Not Making All-Star Team

Steph Curry's Trainer Gives Optimistic Injury Update

Anthony Edwards Shares Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Game