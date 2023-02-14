Pitt Notes-Capel special team, praise from Notre Dame, Post concern

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – The ACC leading Panthers back home against Boston College Tuesday night at 9p on 93.7 The Fan. As Head Coach Jeff Capel discussed his team being 18-7 and tied for most ACC wins in program history, he reflected back to where he started seeing something special.

“I thought it before the season,” Capel said Monday. “We had our whole team together at the end of August. As I just started watching us when we started workout and practices, you started seeing the camaraderie. How it organically happened. Started seeing some things on the court. How they wanted to share the basketball. How we wanted to move the ball.”

Capel said in seeing the connections they built upon it with some team-building/team-bonding activities. While they were picked 14 th in the conference, the expectations were internally high. It was confirmed to Capel what type of team he had after consecutive losses to West Virginia, Michigan and VCU.

“I thought it even more after we got punched in the mouth losing those three games and how we came back from that. That’s a time where it can really become disjointed. It didn’t happen.”

“We just kind of hunkered down and believed in each other more. That’s when I thought, we have something.”

They went to Northwestern and destroyed them by 29. The Wildcats were coming off a one-point loss to Auburn and on Sunday beat number one Purdue for NU’s 18 th win.

“That’s when I knew this is different,” Capel said. “We have something here. We have to really, really fight to protect it.”

They are doing it without All-ACC forward John Hugley, four-star recruit William Jeffress and their highest rated freshman since early in the Jamie Dixon era.

Cummings hurting

Point guard Nelly Cummings leads the Panthers in assists, tied for the team lead in steals, averaging 10.5 points and the team’s best free throw shooter at 92 percent. And he’s hurt. Capel said Cummings continues to get treatment for an undisclosed injury. They are limiting his practice time and likely will limit his game minutes, which is tough for someone who usually plays the second-most minutes on the team.

Cummings will play, but more opportunities for on the plate of Nike Sibande.

Notre Dame praises Capel

He was an assistant coach at Duke when Jeff Capel first started as a player. Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey on Monday with his thoughts on the job Capel has done this season.

“I’m so pleased because we have all been in that position where you are fighting uphill a little bit, trying to turn it and you go through it,” Brey said on the ACC coaches conference call. “I’m been through it a couple of times. I’m just so proud of him that he’s done it and just kept grinding.”

“I had the opportunity to be around him at Duke. He’s the son of a coach. He’s the son of an educator. He’s a great communicator. I’d want my son to play for him, because he gets it and he knows how to handle young people. I’m really thrilled for him because he’s done a fabulous job.”

Post threat

Injured early in the season, Boston College center Quinten Post is finding his game. Since January 17, the 7-footer from the Netherlands is averaging 20.5 points and 6.9 rebounds a game.

“You have a seven-footer that’s big, that’s not thin, he’s big,” Capel said. “He can play with physicality, he can play through physicality. He’s skilled. He can score with either hand, score off either shoulder. He can step away and shoot it from three. He’s their best percentage three-point shooter. He can put it on the floor from out there. He can pass it.”

“He’s played at a really, really high level. Some of the games recently, he’s a handful.”

Post had a double-double against the Panthers in their last matchup in January 2022.