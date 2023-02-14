Phish Announce Summer 2023 Tour Dates, Including Seven Nights at Madison Square Garden

After announcing an April 2023 West Coast tour, Phish have unveiled an extensive run of summer 2023 tour dates. Starting with a two-night stand in Huntsville, AL (July 11-12), the band will continue on for performances in Alpharetta, GA (July 14-16), Wilmington, NC (July 18-19), Burgettstown, PA (July 21-22), Syracuse, NY (July 23), Philadelphia, PA (July 25-26), and a seven-night run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (July 28-August 5).

The band’s summer 2023 will cap with their traditional Labor Day Weekend run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO, returning for four nights (August 31-September 3).

A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com and will end on Monday, February 27th at 12PM ET. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3rd at 10AM ET. Specific ticketing information for each show is available at phish.com/tours.

Travel packages will be offered in Alpharetta, Wilmington, Philadelphia, New York and Commerce City. All packages include tickets and local hotel accommodations and go on sale Thursday, March 2nd at 11AM local venue time. Every multi-night run has a corresponding multi-night ticket available, including a discounted 7-show ticket available for the Madison Square Garden shows.

Phish return next week to Mexico for the sixth installment of “Phish: Riviera Maya,” from February 23-26. The annual destination concert vacation will take place once again at the AAA Four Diamond-awarded Moon Palace Cancún in Riviera Maya, Cancún, Mexico.

Packages at the Moon Palace are currently sold out, however, a limited number of 4-Night rooms at Hilton Cancún for Phish: Riviera Maya guests are still available.

PHISH LIVE 2023

FEBRUARY

23 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

24 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

25 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

26 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

APRIL

14 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

15 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

17 – Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA (SOLD OUT)

18 – Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA (SOLD OUT)

19 – Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA (SOLD OUT)

21 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

22 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

23 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

JULY

11 – Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL

12 – Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL

14 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

15 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

16 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

18 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park – Wilmington, NC

19 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park – Wilmington, NC

21 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

22 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

23 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY

25 – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

26 – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

28 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

29 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

30 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

AUGUST

1 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

2 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

4 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

5 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

31 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

SEPTEMBER

1 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

2 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

3 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO