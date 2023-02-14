Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
WWL-AMFM

Louisiana's longest-married couple hails from New Orleans

By Brooke Thorington,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yz1sZ_0knF6QwY00

After a statewide search, the Louisiana Family Forum announces the winners of the Longest Married Couple on Valentine’s Day for 2023. LFF President Gene Mills said the winning couple is Ira and Margery Milan of New Orleans who recently celebrated their 81st wedding anniversary.

“Ira is a former musician, still drives occasionally, and is a World War II veteran,” said Mills. “He’s got an extraordinary story, an extraordinary life, and an extraordinary life.”

In addition to the Milans, the Family Forum is also recognizing Lauris and Earline Broussard of Abbeville who were married for 82 years. Mills said before they could honor the couple, Earline Broussard passed away at the age of 98 last week. Mills said they still wanted to recognize the Broussards.

“And for the families in which we do it, it’s probably one of the highest if not one of the last honors that they are often given before they say goodbye,” said Mills.

Mills said it’s important to recognize couples who have long lasting marriages.

“And we really believe that that story needs to be told, so the next generation not only can see that it works but they can see and know members of Louisiana who actually made it work,” said Mills.

Ten other couples who have been married for 73 to 78 years are also being honored.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Louisiana Man Arrested in Mississippi Suspected of Various Charges, Including Improper Telephone Communications, Cyberstalking, and Armed Robbery, Among Others
Houma, LA21 hours ago
Hotel taxes: Everyone pays regardless of where they’re from
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Small Louisiana Shop
New Iberia, LA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘I still cry every day’ says mother of murdered comedian
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Scoot: New Orleans voters stand up to Mayor Cantrell!
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Violent crime strikes New Orleans again over weekend
New Orleans, LA13 hours ago
Hotel tax revenue projections indicate banner year
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
New Orleans's 5th, 6th shootings in 24 hours leave one dead, another wounded
New Orleans, LA10 hours ago
Carnival in Covington and Tammany Gras bring out the best of the North Shore
Covington, LA5 days ago
2 Mississippi singers compete on 'American Idol'
Gattman, MS5 days ago
Child shot in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Two Louisiana Cities Make The 'Hardest Working Cities In America' List
Baton Rouge, LA6 days ago
Texas Woman Dies in Mardi Gras Day Crash on Interstate 10 Near Lafayette Parish Line
Duson, LA4 days ago
Hearing today over dead and relocated voters
New Orleans, LA1 hour ago
Orleans Parish coroner identifies woman shot and killed Mardi Gras night
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Group trying to recall Mayor Cantrell turns in signatures after 6 months
New Orleans, LA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy