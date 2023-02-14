Louisiana's longest-married couple hails from New Orleans

After a statewide search, the Louisiana Family Forum announces the winners of the Longest Married Couple on Valentine’s Day for 2023. LFF President Gene Mills said the winning couple is Ira and Margery Milan of New Orleans who recently celebrated their 81st wedding anniversary.

“Ira is a former musician, still drives occasionally, and is a World War II veteran,” said Mills. “He’s got an extraordinary story, an extraordinary life, and an extraordinary life.”

In addition to the Milans, the Family Forum is also recognizing Lauris and Earline Broussard of Abbeville who were married for 82 years. Mills said before they could honor the couple, Earline Broussard passed away at the age of 98 last week. Mills said they still wanted to recognize the Broussards.

“And for the families in which we do it, it’s probably one of the highest if not one of the last honors that they are often given before they say goodbye,” said Mills.

Mills said it’s important to recognize couples who have long lasting marriages.

“And we really believe that that story needs to be told, so the next generation not only can see that it works but they can see and know members of Louisiana who actually made it work,” said Mills.

Ten other couples who have been married for 73 to 78 years are also being honored.