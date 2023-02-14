Freeway Chimes In On Meek Mill Vs. Lil Uzi Vert Philadelphia Anthem Debate

Freeway offered his perspective on the ongoing debate about what the current Philadelphia anthem is: Meek Mill ’s “ Dreams & Nightmares ” or Lil Uzi Vert’s “ Just Wanna Rock .” While the 44-year-old respects classics, he acknowledges what is taking over the present.

These debates began to ramp up for a myriad of reasons, including the sheer success of Uzi’s record, the Philadelphia Eagles punching their ticket to Super Bowl LVII to it, and DJ Drama’s recent comments about “Just Wanna Rock” taking over the city of Brotherly Love.

“It’s definitely right now at the moment Lil Uzi ‘Just Wanna Rock,’ hands down,” the Philly native told VladTV on Monday (Feb. 13). “We’re going to hear the classics like ‘What We Do,’ like my jawn, we definitely going to hear Meek jawn, the classics, you know? But as far as right now, what got it on lock, Lil Uzi got it.”

“I think it’s fair to say that ‘Just Wanna Rock’ has replaced — with all due respect — ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ as the new anthem of Philadelphia, as the new anthem of the Philadelphia Eagles this year,” DJ Drama told TMZ on Feb. 1. His comment had some merit to it, as the Eagles ran out onto the field to the Lil Uzi Vert ’s hit record on Sunday (Feb. 12), though they went on to lose the Super Bowl 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Notably, the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018 when powered by “Dreams & Nightmares.”

Though Meek and Uzi have a strong relationship both in and out of music, the Expensive Pain rapper isn’t ready to let go of his decade-long classic. “Intro been lighting the world for 10 years!” he tweeted on Feb. 2, seemingly in response to the Generation Now co-founder’s assertion. “Like shaking rooms for years!”

Uzi approached the situation humbly when asked about the debate during the 65th GRAMMY awards . “I don’t think so,” the 27-year-old told TheShadeRoom . “That song like been around for a very long time, and that song is still hitting exactly the same way. I’m just gonna have to see, you know, in a couple of years or a decade or whatever.”