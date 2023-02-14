Shakira Trolls Her Ex Gerard Pique On Valentine’s Day With The Help Of SZA: Watch

Image Credit: John Shearer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Shakira had some Valentine’s Day fun on her own, as she danced along to some SZA at home on Tuesday, February 14. The singer, 46, took a swipe at her ex Gerard Pique’s expense, singing along to the harsh breakup tune “Kill Bill” in a short video on her Instagram. She mopped the floor as she mouthed along to the chorus: “I might kill my ex, not the best idea/His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?/I might kill my ex, I still love him though/Rather be in jail than alone.”

While Gerard, 36, is most likely celebrating V-Day with his new girlfriend Clara Chia, Shakira is mopping up her home. In the video, she was dressed in all-black with some super high heels on, and she looked like she was having fun, laughing as she lip-synced along. Fans in the comments made suggestions that she was making a reference to her split from Gerard in the short video. Listeners were also hoping that Shakira would drop her own cover or work with SZA on a song.

Shakira hasn’t shied away from taking shots at her ex since their split in her music. During a January collaboration with DJ Bizarrap, the “She Wolf” singer dissed her ex with some epic lines. “You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger/ Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in,” she sang. “A wolf like me doesn’t have time for novices like you/ I was too much for you, that’s why you’re now with someone more like yourself.”

Shakira and Gerard split after 11 years in June. (John Shearer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

In her first new music after the pair split, following their 11-year relationship, Shakira also sang about the heartbreak she was experiencing in the song “Monotonia” in October. “It was the monotony’s fault I never said anything, but it hurt me / I knew this would happen,” she sang. “You, distant with your attitude, and that filled me with restlessness / You didn’t give even half, but I do know that I gave more than you.”

Despite the trolling, it seems like Gerard is very focused on his new romance. Months after the breakup, he and Clara went Instagram Official, sharing a cute selfie together. He also recently spoke about their relationship for the first time, appearing in a Twitch Stream by Ibai Llanos, speaking about how she helps him keep fashionable. “The truth is I go with my girlfriend to the shops and she buys them for me. I’m a puppet,” he quipped.