Shakira Trolls Her Ex Gerard Pique On Valentine’s Day With The Help Of SZA: Watch
By James Crowley,
12 days ago
Shakira had some Valentine’s Day fun on her own, as she danced along to some SZA at home on Tuesday, February 14. The singer, 46, took a swipe at her ex Gerard Pique’s expense, singing along to the harsh breakup tune “Kill Bill” in a short video on her Instagram. She mopped the floor as she mouthed along to the chorus: “I might kill my ex, not the best idea/His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?/I might kill my ex, I still love him though/Rather be in jail than alone.”
While Gerard, 36, is most likely celebrating V-Day with his new girlfriend Clara Chia, Shakira is mopping up her home. In the video, she was dressed in all-black with some super high heels on, and she looked like she was having fun, laughing as she lip-synced along. Fans in the comments made suggestions that she was making a reference to her split from Gerard in the short video. Listeners were also hoping that Shakira would drop her own cover or work with SZA on a song.
Shakira hasn’t shied away from taking shots at her ex since their split in her music. During a January collaboration with DJ Bizarrap, the “She Wolf” singer dissed her ex with some epic lines. “You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger/ Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in,” she sang. “A wolf like me doesn’t have time for novices like you/ I was too much for you, that’s why you’re now with someone more like yourself.”
In her first new music after the pair split, following their 11-year relationship, Shakira also sang about the heartbreak she was experiencing in the song “Monotonia” in October. “It was the monotony’s fault I never said anything, but it hurt me / I knew this would happen,” she sang. “You, distant with your attitude, and that filled me with restlessness / You didn’t give even half, but I do know that I gave more than you.”
Despite the trolling, it seems like Gerard is very focused on his new romance. Months after the breakup, he and Clara went Instagram Official, sharing a cute selfie together. He also recently spoke about their relationship for the first time, appearing in a Twitch Stream by Ibai Llanos, speaking about how she helps him keep fashionable. “The truth is I go with my girlfriend to the shops and she buys them for me. I’m a puppet,” he quipped.
