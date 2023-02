WOWT

Omaha, M.U.D. reach agreement on utility line costs along streetcar route By Gina DvorakBrian Mastre, 12 days ago

By Gina DvorakBrian Mastre, 12 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The public dispute between Omaha’s mayor and M.U.D. is over. The city and the Metropolitan Utilities District have reached an agreement ...