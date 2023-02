With inflation making many tighten up their spending habits in recent months there is a push in the Missouri Legislature to eliminate a one percent grocery tax in the state.

Missouri Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman of District 22 joined The Show today to better explain the grocery tax and how Missouri is in the minority as a state that has an additional grocery tax.

Senator Coleman also discussed her thoughts on other bills that deal with hot button topics including legalizing sports betting and affordable & available feminine hygiene products.