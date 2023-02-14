Billie Eilish watched a TikTok with 'millions of likes' about her being a 'horrible person'

Billie Eilish opened up about feeling 'very hated and disliked' after watching a video with 'millions of likes' about her being a 'horrible person.'

While describing how she navigates online hate to Lana Del Rey for an issue of Interview Magazine , the Bad Guy hitmaker, 21, admitted to having trouble battling the feeling that 'everyone hates' her.

She then explained how in 'the world of TikTok and social media' that she is regularly exposed to mean comments and posts picking her apart for seemingly no reason.

As she recalled going on TikTok to 'be mindless for a second' and 'watch some funny videos,' the seven-time Grammy winner said she swiped to a 'video with millions of likes' about how she is 'horrible person.'

'And all these comments are like, 'I'm so glad that you guys are seeing through her.' And I'm like, 'Damn,' Eilish said.

Del Rey, 37, said that was 'hard for' to 'fathom' because the Ocean Eyes crooner is so 'nice.'

'I always felt like there's just such a warmth there between you and your family. It just made me feel like you've got that shield,' the Summertime Sadness singer replied.

The performer then mused as she stated she 'never read anything crazy about' Eilish apart from 'anytime dating comes into the picture.'

'That's whenever things get crazy for me, but then it goes away,' Del Rey said.

Eilish playfully responded: 'It's really true. You need to shut up about me because you're being too serious.'

On a more serious note, Eilish told Del Rey if she ever 'felt like any part of the world was against you, nobody else thought that.'

'I find myself thinking everybody hates me when really, that's such a tiny sliver of reality,' Eilish said.

Del Rey, who became a household name after releasing her hit song Video Games in 2011, said despite her fame that 'every day is still so normal for' her.

'If your circumstances are negative, of course you have to accept that, but it's so important to not focus on a negative situation that you don't really have anything to do with,' she advised readers.

During the interview, Eilish told the superstar that she 'changed the way the music industry hears and sees music.'

'You really paved the way for everyone. People have been trying to look and sound like you since you first started,' she raved.

Del Rey reflected on the music industry being in a 'different era' than when she started.

While recalling her 'first big interview with Rolling Stone,' Del Rey remembered being asked if she felt 'uncomfortable calling' herself 'a girl' at 29.

'I was like, 'You mean instead of?' And he said, 'Well, a woman. I mean, you're like 30,' she said. 'I was really caught off guard because I wanted to talk about how I mixed my own album with this guy Robert Orton.'