Replay: Watch Chiefs Super Bowl parade, players speak at rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans gathered downtown for Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade and rally .

The Chiefs’ Championship Parade traveled down Grand Boulevard toward Union Station where the team then held a rally.

Fans at Union Station had their Chiefs pride on full display, complete with flags, paintings, pom poms and more.

Photos from above show a sea of red at Union Station. Stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and more took the stage to address fans.

FOX4 streamed the parade and rally; you can watch a replay of players’ speeches in the video player above . In the video player below, you can watch a replay of the entire parade.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.