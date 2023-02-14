Open in App
Kansas City, MO
Replay: Watch Chiefs Super Bowl parade, players speak at rally

By Russell ColburnMakenzie Koch,

12 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans gathered downtown for Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade and rally .

The Chiefs’ Championship Parade traveled down Grand Boulevard toward Union Station where the team then held a rally.

Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl parade, rally: Parking reservations, free shuttles available

Fans at Union Station had their Chiefs pride on full display, complete with flags, paintings, pom poms and more.

Photos from above show a sea of red at Union Station. Stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and more took the stage to address fans.

FOX4 streamed the parade and rally; you can watch a replay of players’ speeches in the video player above . In the video player below, you can watch a replay of the entire parade.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

