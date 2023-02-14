Replay: Watch Chiefs Super Bowl parade, players speak at rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans gathered downtown for Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade and rally .
The Chiefs’ Championship Parade traveled down Grand Boulevard toward Union Station where the team then held a rally. Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl parade, rally: Parking reservations, free shuttles available
Fans at Union Station had their Chiefs pride on full display, complete with flags, paintings, pom poms and more.
Photos from above show a sea of red at Union Station. Stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and more took the stage to address fans.
