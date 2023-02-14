Open in App
Study finds why certain dog breeds howl

By Tina Kraus,

12 days ago

(WTAJ)– Ever wonder why some dogs howl and others don’t? A new study has some “wild” findings on how our canine companions communicate.

Howling is a basic instinct for wolves, but how popular is it with their domesticated descendants? Hungarian researchers sniffed out the answer by bringing 3-minute recordings of ‘calls of the wild’ indoors. They tested nearly 70 family dogs from 28 different breeds – in the first study to specifically investigate howling in domestic dogs.

“The main finding was that the breed matters, actually,” says Fanni Lehoczki, a researcher at Eotvos Lorand University in Hungary.

The study found dogs genetically closer to wolves were more prone to howl, but only if the dog was five years or older. “Among younger dogs, there was no difference in breeds,” Lehoczki says.

Scientists say breeds that howl more also show more stress-related behaviors when listening to wolf wails. “Like yawning, shaking the body, licking the mouth, scratching the body,” says Lehoczki. While modern breeds reacted by barking – and barked more than dogs from older lineages.

Researchers say while all dogs know how to howl, domesticating them has started to silence their sixth sense, leaving it to their wild ancestors to carry on the tradition.

The howling research was published in the journal ‘Communications Biology.’

