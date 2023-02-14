Open in App
Clinton, SC
WSPA 7News

Man found shot to death at Clinton hotel

By Dustin George,

12 days ago

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Police said a man was found dead at a hotel in Clinton on Tuesday.

Shortly after noon Tuesday, officers from the Clinton Police Department were called to the Quality Inn at 105 Trade Street in Clinton.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office was also called to the scene.

The Clinton Police Department has requested the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The department said they believe this is an isolated incident with no danger to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at (864) 833-7512 or Crime Stoppers at (864) 68-CRIME (682-7463).

