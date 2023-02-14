Could SE Michigan break record highs this week? Experts say 'maybe' as 40 to 50 mph wind gusts bring warm temps

(WWJ) - Strong wind gusts expected to pick up overnight on Tuesday and persist into Wednesday have the potential to cause some damage, experts warn, but there could be a silver lining as warm weather will also rush into Southeast Michigan.

The National Weather Service posted a High Wind Advisory for most of the listening area ahead of a strong southwesterly flow that will blast Metro Detroit with temperatures more commonly seen in spring than in the dead of winter,

But residents should take warning. Meteorologists said the winds will howl at 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected.

The counties of Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Lenawee, and Monroe are all included in the advisory which runs from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Gusty south winds will increase gradually overnight tonight, but the strongest wind gusts will come Wednesday morning into parts of the afternoon," the NWS advised. "Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

On the flip side, AccuWeather meteorologists said the wind will carry widespread warmth up front the south and spread across the Great Lakes region.

"20° to 35° above normal, records are going to challenged... if not broken," AccuWeather said of the temperatures. "Widespread 50s, 60s and even some 70s."

Detroit's record high for Feb, 15 stands at 66°. Right now the area will fall short with highs forecasted only at 60°, but Mother Nature could always have other plans.

Meteorologists say that rain will move into Metro Detroit overnight before the winds begin to pick up. After the cold front blows out, it will be partly sunny and gusty for the rest of Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

