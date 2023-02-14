Open in App
Taft, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

Taft woman fatally stabs man in domestic dispute: KCSO

By Jason Kotowski,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7SNX_0knEyj5n00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman fatally stabbed a man in Taft during a domestic dispute Monday evening, according to sheriff’s officials.

The man was stabbed once in the upper body and died at the scene, officials said. The woman, 33, stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Her name and the name of the 28-year-old man were not released.

Accused gunman in Baker Street killing had ‘beef’ with victim: docs

Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. to a domestic dispute in the 700 block of Hawthorne Street and arrived to find the man with a single stab wound, according to a sheriff’s release.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bakersfield, CA newsLocal Bakersfield, CA
Man shot dead near Stockdale Hwy, McDonald Way
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Victim identified in Baker Street homicide case
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
BPD searching for suspect wanted for making criminal threats, pointing gun at child
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man shot and killed on Baker Street identified
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Bakersfield police looking for man who pointed gun at child
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in Kern State Prison inmate death
Delano, CA2 days ago
Driver in Studio Movie Grill incident pleads no contest to ‘wet reckless’ charge
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
15-year-old killed in suspected DUI crash in east Bakersfield identified
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Boy, 16, identified as Wasco shooting victim
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
KCSO search for person suspected of robbery from east Bakersfield Vallarta market
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Wrong-way driver hits at least 2 vehicles, arrested: CHP
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Woman dead after struck by train in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Jurors to decide final fate of David Keith Rogers
Arvin, CA11 hours ago
Man arrested for drug sales, firearm possession in Central Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Multiple suspects remain at large after shooting in East Bakersfield: KCSO
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
Man acquitted in trial that focused on exception allowing felons to arm themselves
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
KCSO investigating shooting in east Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
Grover Beach police requesting charges in fatal pedestrian collision
Grover Beach, CA4 days ago
Stockdale Highway to face evening closure
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
KCSO investigates child’s suspicious death near Wasco
Bakersfield, CA5 days ago
‘I did what I did’: Shafter man admits to Lerdo Highway shooting
Bakersfield, CA5 days ago
Delano Police and CA Dept. of Cannabis Control seize illegal marijuana grow
Delano, CA2 days ago
1 injured in vehicle crash in SW Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
Authorities investigating death of Wasco infant as suspicious
Wasco, CA5 days ago
Highway 58 reopened over Tehachapi pass in eastern Kern County
Tehachapi, CA18 hours ago
Update: missing at-risk 12-year-old boy found
Bakersfield, CA5 days ago
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 23, 2023
Earlimart, CA3 days ago
Highways 58 EB and 99 NB to face evening closures due to maintenance work
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
I-5 reopened as of Sunday afternoon but slick roads remain: CHP
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Driver in fatal Alta Vista Drive crash too drunk to consent to blood draw: warrant
Bakersfield, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy