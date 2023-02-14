Louisiana man accused of assaulting his mother; taken into custody

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — A West Monroe man has been accused of assaulting his mother and his mother’s grandson during a verbal altercation.

On February 13, 2023, at 7:40 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Mitchell Lane in reference to a physical altercation. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the mother who mentioned that her son, 28-year-old Quitron D. Eleam, allegedly arrived at her residence to cause a disturbance.

The victim went on to mention that she and Eleam began to “tussle” during a verbal altercation. Eleam allegedly punched his mother in the face and hit the victim’s grandson in the nose.

According to police, they eventually made contact with Eleam and he mentioned that he never placed his hands on his mother; however, he advised authorities that he got into a “tussle” with her. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Abuse Battery.

