BTS' Suga becomes the first member to head out on a solo tour: See the dates

Suga , one-seventh of K-Pop sensation, BTS , will be the first member to embark on a solo tour.

The international trek will kick off with two nights in Belmont Park, NY on April 26 and 27 and continue throughout the United States with stops in Newark, Rosemont, and Los Angeles before wrapping in Oakland with 2 shows Mid-May.

Immediately following the U.S. leg, Suga will then visit Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

Tickets for the general public will be available March 3 at 3PM local time if any tickets remain after the ARMY MEMBER presale and the general verified fan presale.

SUGA | AGUST D TOUR DATES:

April 26 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

April 27 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

April 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

May 03 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

May 05 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

May 06 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

May 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

May 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

May 16 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

May 17 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

May 26 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition

May 27 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition

May 28 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition

June 10 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Arena

June 10 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Arena

June 17 – Singapore, SG – Singapore Indoor Stadium

June 18 – Singapore, SG – Singapore Indoor Stadium

June 24 – Seoul, KR – Jamsil Indoor Stadium

June 25 – Seoul, KR – Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Japan dates to be announced soon



