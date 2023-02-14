Cardinals to name Jonathan Gannon as new head coach

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Eagles' defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter .

Gannon has been a hot topic in Philadelphia during his two seasons with the Eagles, as his laid back and minimal blitzing philosophy did not always jive with the fanbase.

After the Eagles' 38-35 Super Bowl LVII loss to the Chiefs, Gannon took the brunt of the criticism, as Patrick Mahomes completed 14 of 15 second half passes enroute to three second half touchdowns erasing an Eagles 10-point halftime lead.

Gannon, 40, spent the last two seasons as the Eagles' defensive coordinator, leading the team to an excellent season where Philadelphia led the NFL in sacks with 70, the third most all-time. Philadelphia also allowed just 301.5 yards per game, second best in the NFL.

After winning the NFC Championship on January 29th, Gannon told the media he was staying in Philly.

