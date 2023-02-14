Open in App
San Diego, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Rumors: Last Remaining Top Free Agent Signs with Rival Padres

By Chloe Clark,

12 days ago

After playing across four teams in his career, the pitcher now lands a deal with San Diego.

Right-hander Michael Wacha is no longer a possible option for the Dodgers, as he is now off the market after signing a deal with the Padres this week. The righty was arguably the best free agent left standing overall.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was one reporter who shared the news on Twitter:

Wacha was initially selected in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft and has played across different teams including the Cardinals, Mets, Rays, and Red Sox. From 2019-21, Wacha struggled and pitched 285 1/3 innings with a 5.11 ERA. Although the pitcher did not produce effectively during those three seasons in particular, he was able to bounce back a bit with Boston last season, posting a 3.32 ERA.

The Padres were looking to add a reliable arm to their rotation and Wacha has shown to be a durable pitcher before. Notably, in 2013, the pitcher threw 13.2 shutout innings in the 2013 NLCS against the Dodgers and ultimately won the NLCS MVP Award.

The addition of Wacha should bolster the Padres' pitching staff which already features a group of talented players like Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, and Joe Musgrove. Wacha will likely slot into the fourth spot in the Padres' rotation, behind the three.

Above all, Wacha's signing gives the Padres some much-needed depth as he aims to deliver this year for San Diego.

