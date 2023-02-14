Several vigils, memorials scheduled for victims of MSU shooting

As students, faculty and loved ones are reeling from the aftershock of a tragedy at Michigan State University, community members are organizing support through vigils — mere hours after a gunman opened fire at the East Lansing campus.

Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43, is accused of carrying out the mass shooting at MSU on Monday night that left three students dead and another five critically injured. McRae killed himself when confronted by police on a Lansing street before he could be arrested, according to authorities.

More: MSU shooting suspect Anthony McRae previously pleaded guilty to gun-related charge

As officials investigate the details and motive of Monday night's shooting, communities all around Michigan are lending emotional support to those impacted. Here are some vigils scheduled as of Tuesday evening:

First English Evangelical Lutheran Church at 5 p.m. Saturday

A candlelight vigil in honor of victim Arielle Anderson will be held a the church across from Grosse Pointe North High School, 800 Vernier Road in Grosse Pointe Woods.

More: Michigan State shooting victim Arielle Anderson wanted to become a doctor

More: Funeral services planned for victims of Michigan State University shooting

Michigan State University at The Rock at 6 p.m. Wednesday

The university that was the site of tragedy will host a vigil to honor and remember the victims on Wednesday evening at The Rock. University officials, including Interim President Teresa Woodruff and the chair of the university's Board of Trustees, Rema Vassar, and student leaders are expected to attend.

The Rock is located between North Shaw Lane and Auditorium Road off Farm Lane on the MSU campus.

University of Michigan on the Diag at 7 p.m. Wednesday

In a statement, University of Michigan President Santa Ono said: "Our hearts are broken with the Michigan State University family following last night’s horrific shooting. We wish for a speedy recovery of the wounded, and we pray for comfort and grace for the loved ones of those so suddenly lost.”

The Diag is located at 913 S. University Ave., Ann Arbor. Plans for a vigil are also underway at the university's Dearborn campus, but details have yet to be released.

Wayne State University at Flagpoles on Gullen Mall at 5 p.m. Thursday

The Wayne State community will gather for a vigil to express its support for the Michigan State University community in the wake of the tragic shootings on MSU’s campus Monday evening. This event is being hosted by the WSU Student Senate, whose leaders will share brief remarks and ask for a moment of silence. Candles will be provided to attendees, who are asked to wear green and white in a show of solidarity with MSU.

The Flagpoles on Gullen Mall are northeast of the David Adamany Undergraduate Library at Wayne State University, Detroit.

Central Michigan University: solidarity gathering at 5 p.m., candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. Wednesday

A solidarity gathering in honor of MSU's victims will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Central Michigan University's Finch Fieldhouse, hosted by CMU's Greek life, student government, and the Residence housing Association.

Another campus event will follow at 8 p.m. at the CMU Seal. Attendees will light up candles for the vigil at 8:18 p.m., "the time in which the first shots were fired," according to event details .

Grand Valley State University at Cook Carillon Tower at 7 p.m. Thursday

In Allendale, Grand Valley State University students and community members will gather at the Cook Carillon Tower, Thursday at 7 p.m., located at 10710 N Campus Drive.

"The Student Senate will hold a vigil in remembrance of those who lost their lives and in support of those affected by the recent tragedy at Michigan State University," according to their Facebook .

Washington, D.C. Spartans host vigil at Dupont Circle at 7 p.m. Thursday

Spartans in the metro Washington, D.C. area organized a vigil for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Dupont Circle on campus, "to honor and remember the victims of the Michigan State University campus shooting and support our entire community," according to D.C. Spartans. "We are #SpartanStrong ."

They are also encouraging donations to the Spartan Strong fund , which provides emergency support to students during times of crisis.

Prayer service at victim's church in Grosse Pointe Farms at 7 p.m. Tuesday

The church that Brian Fraser and his family belong to is hosting a prayer service Tuesday evening . Fraser, of Grosse Pointe, is one of the three students who lost their lives during Monday night's shooting. St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church is located at 157 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Farms.

Multiple vigils at Clawson High School, alma mater of one victim

Clawson High School is hosting vigils on its football field at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Alexandria Verner, who died during the shooting, graduated from the high school in 2020. The high school is located at 101 John M. Ave., Clawson.

More: 2 Michigan State University shooting victims identified: What we know

Prayer service at Martin Luther Chapel at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in East Lansing

The vigil will also include LCC K-9 comfort dogs . The chapel is located at 444 Abbot, East Lansing.

More: Brother of Michigan State University shooting suspect Anthony McRae: He 'secluded himself'

Candlelight vigil in Grosse Pointe Farms at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Grosse Pointe United Methodist Church is hosting a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening in honor of the victims and survivors of Monday night's tragedy. The church is located at 211 Moross Road, Grosse Pointe Farms.

Prayer vigil at Grosse Pointe Memorial Church at 7 p.m. Wednesday

The vigil is open for all , regardless of religious background. The service will also be streamed on the church's YouTube channel. The church is located at 16 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms.

Vigil at First Congregational UCC of Lowell at 8 p.m. Tuesday

The church will be open starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday for those who want to pray, make cards to send to MSU or write letters to their representatives. A vigil will be held at 8 p.m. The church is located at 865 Lincoln Lake Ave. SE, Lowell.

More: Michigan State University student: I survived Sandy Hook, now this shooting

Vigil at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Lansing at 7 p.m. Tuesday

The church is open all day for those wishing to pray, or take a moment to process Monday night's events. The vigil begins at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1315 Abbot, East Lansing.

This story will be updated as more vigils are scheduled.

Contact Miriam Marini: mmarini@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Several vigils, memorials scheduled for victims of MSU shooting