Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
KDKA News Radio

'I'm Batman' first look as Keaton returns to iconic role

By Andrew Limberg,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQKpW_0knEwuue00

Pittsburgh has many connections to Batman.

The Dark Knight Rises starring Christian Bale was filming partly in Pittsburgh and former Pirates pitcher A.J. Burnett was famous for his love of the comic book hero, with the city putting up a bat logo up on the city skyline, with permission from DC Comics, after Burnett returned from an injury in 2015.

But of course our biggest connection to the Dark Knight is Batman himself, Michael Keaton.

We’ve long known that the Robinson Township native and Montour High School graduate was going to appear in the new “Flash” movie, but on Sunday during the Super Bowl we got our first look at Keaton back in the classic Batsuit.

About halfway into the trailer, we get the reveal of Keaton in that suit we first saw in 1989’s “Batman”, directed by Tim Burton.

Keaton utters the famous words from the first movie “Yeah…I’m Batman.”

In the comics, The Flash can use his speed abilities to move through time.

In the trailer we also see Ben Afleck’s Batman, so Ezra Miller’s Flash has likely created an alternate reality by going back into time and trying to change something in his past.

The trailer also shows an older man with long, white hair opening a secret room filled with batsuits.

Keaton’s Batman will likely be an older one and not de-aged by special effects.

But if the trailer is any indication, Keaton’s Batman will still be very athletic and active.

Announced in 2014, the movie took nearly nine years to release, delayed by various legal issues with Miller.

Keaton last put on the Batman suit in 1992’s “Batman Return.”

“The Flash” hits theaters June 16.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Bruce Springsteen adds second Pittsburgh show
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
Local teen wins over $16k on Wheel of Fortune
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
KDKA Radio Editorial: Downtown is Looking Up
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New video evidence released in the killing of Chief McIntire
Brackenridge, PA2 days ago
Two shot in Knoxville neighborhood
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Woman killed in shootout with police in Pittsburgh's St. Clair
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Girl hit by vehicle waiting for bus in Belle Vernon dies
Belle Vernon, PA2 days ago
Hybrid and work from home still having a big impact on Downtown Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
Fire crews rescue cat from roof in New Kensington
New Kensington, PA6 days ago
Construction worker dies at Bowser's Chippewa location
Beaver Falls, PA2 days ago
Curfew goes into effect at Waterfront Monday
Homestead, PA6 days ago
At least 10 new Ford trucks destroyed in East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
Man arrested for string of robberies in Munhall, McKeesport
Mckeesport, PA1 day ago
Police looking for missing woman with 'significant' mental health issues
Bethel Park, PA3 days ago
In-person classes resuming at Westinghouse after shooting
Pittsburgh, PA6 days ago
Married couple dies in murder-suicide after SWAT situation in Monroeville
Monroeville, PA5 days ago
Giant Eagle pulls water from shelves produced near train derailment site
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Powerball ticket worth $200k hits locally
West Mifflin, PA5 days ago
Duquesne police officer shot in foot during exchange of gunfire with suspect
Duquesne, PA5 days ago
Police find missing dog in Cranberry
Cranberry Township, PA5 days ago
Five taken to hospital after fire in Windgap
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
NTSB releases initial report on cause of East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
EPA issues demands for Norfolk Southern derailment cleanup
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
Buttigieg calls for reforms after East Palestine derailment
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
Water, air quality now safe after train derailment
East Palestine, OH5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy