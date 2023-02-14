'I'm Batman' first look as Keaton returns to iconic role

Pittsburgh has many connections to Batman.

The Dark Knight Rises starring Christian Bale was filming partly in Pittsburgh and former Pirates pitcher A.J. Burnett was famous for his love of the comic book hero, with the city putting up a bat logo up on the city skyline, with permission from DC Comics, after Burnett returned from an injury in 2015.

But of course our biggest connection to the Dark Knight is Batman himself, Michael Keaton.

We’ve long known that the Robinson Township native and Montour High School graduate was going to appear in the new “Flash” movie, but on Sunday during the Super Bowl we got our first look at Keaton back in the classic Batsuit.

About halfway into the trailer, we get the reveal of Keaton in that suit we first saw in 1989’s “Batman”, directed by Tim Burton.

Keaton utters the famous words from the first movie “Yeah…I’m Batman.”

In the comics, The Flash can use his speed abilities to move through time.

In the trailer we also see Ben Afleck’s Batman, so Ezra Miller’s Flash has likely created an alternate reality by going back into time and trying to change something in his past.

The trailer also shows an older man with long, white hair opening a secret room filled with batsuits.

Keaton’s Batman will likely be an older one and not de-aged by special effects.

But if the trailer is any indication, Keaton’s Batman will still be very athletic and active.

Announced in 2014, the movie took nearly nine years to release, delayed by various legal issues with Miller.

Keaton last put on the Batman suit in 1992’s “Batman Return.”

“The Flash” hits theaters June 16.