Suspected Las Vegas bus stop killer was out on probation for threatening woman with knife

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stabbing and killing another man at a bus stop in January was on probation for an earlier incident where he threatened to kill a woman with a knife, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Justin Bell, 27, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday on a charge of open murder, records show. Bell also faces a charge of violating a condition of his probation.

David Cary, 63, died in the stabbing, which happened just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 15 near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metro police released this photo of the suspect in the bus stop stabbing. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Las Vegas Metro police detectives had released surveillance video of a suspect in the stabbing who they said was in an altercation with the suspect before the murder, officials said.

In 2020, Bell pointed a knife at a woman before holding it to her neck and threatening to kill her, records showed. Bell met the woman weeks earlier on a dating app, documents said.,

Police arrested him several months later. Bell later pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.

Judge Monica Trujillo sentenced Bell to a suspended 19-48-month prison sentence. She put Trujillo on probation for two years.

Bell refused to be transported to court for his initial appearance Tuesday. He was due in court Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.