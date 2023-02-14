Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

Suspected Las Vegas bus stop killer was out on probation for threatening woman with knife

By David Charns,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZeRNO_0knEwHvf00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stabbing and killing another man at a bus stop in January was on probation for an earlier incident where he threatened to kill a woman with a knife, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Justin Bell, 27, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday on a charge of open murder, records show. Bell also faces a charge of violating a condition of his probation.

David Cary, 63, died in the stabbing, which happened just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 15 near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6AA3_0knEwHvf00
Las Vegas Metro police released this photo of the suspect in the bus stop stabbing. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Las Vegas Metro police detectives had released surveillance video of a suspect in the stabbing who they said was in an altercation with the suspect before the murder, officials said.

In 2020, Bell pointed a knife at a woman before holding it to her neck and threatening to kill her, records showed. Bell met the woman weeks earlier on a dating app, documents said.,

Police arrested him several months later. Bell later pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.

Judge Monica Trujillo sentenced Bell to a suspended 19-48-month prison sentence. She put Trujillo on probation for two years.

Bell refused to be transported to court for his initial appearance Tuesday. He was due in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas police use nonlethal force to immobilize man threatening suicide at Harry Reid Airport
Las Vegas, NV15 hours ago
Las Vegas police took 'suicidal subject' into custody, transported to hospital
Las Vegas, NV15 hours ago
Man stabbed to death on RTC bus in central Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Metro uses what appears to be plastic, nonlethal bullets to immobilize man threatening suicide at Harry Reid Airport
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
Suspect dressed as woman, brandished firearm, North Las Vegas police say
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
LVMPD: Driver involved in crash that left 6-month-old in critical condition showed signs of impairment
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
Suspect in 2 Las Vegas shootings arrested, faces open murder charges
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Metro: California man, passenger in SUV stopped at red light, dies in crash with speeding car
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying shooting suspect
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas-area teen who drove almost double speed limit, killing 22-year-old, to serve 62 days in jail
North Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Police connect 42-year-old man in custody to January shootings
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
2 juveniles arrested in northeast Las Vegas valley shooting that left 1 dead
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas' first Black police officer, Herman Moody, dies at 98, Metro says
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; no arrests
North Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas residents complain of constant crime at Los Pecos apartments
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Man facing charges after shooting himself at a Strip casino
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Convicted felon shoots self inside Las Vegas Strip casino, attempts to hide gun under slot machine
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
‘I’m supposed to kill you,’ Las Vegas man stabs woman 19 times then jumps off building: police
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Woman arrested for torturing dog that was found dead
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Thieves target residents' mail multiple times in North Las Vegas neighborhood
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas police find 1-year-old dog dead in ‘disturbing scene’ trying to escape kennel
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Arrest report: Man accidentally shoots himself in leg while inside Las Vegas casino
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Las Vegas Man Sentenced to Prison for $12 Million Advance Fee Telemarketing Scheme
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
4 in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in southeast valley
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Las Vegas woman pleads guilty to committing COVID relief fraud while on federal probation
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Does Las Vegas Have The Highest DUI Rate In The Country?
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
13-year-old boy arrested after gun found on Las Vegas middle school campus
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Chasing Horse case draws attention to murdered, missing indigenous movement
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Man accused of threatening woman with knife, groping her in Las Vegas women’s bathroom
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Cause of death for Las Vegas student who collapsed in school bathroom
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy