Kevin Costner Unboxes Golden Globe From ‘Yellowstone’ Role Amid Reports He’s Leaving Show

(Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Following his big win at the Golden Globes, Kevin Costner unboxes the award from his Yellowstone role in his latest Instagram post. Costner notably won Best Actor in a Drama TV Series during the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

“I got something really special in the mail,” Costner declared in the post. He then thanked the Golden Globes for the amazing award.

The Yellowstone team also took to the Instagram post to praise Costner for his accomplishment. “So proud of you!!!”

Kevin Costner unboxed the Golden Globe for his Yellowstone role amid reports that he is planning to leave the widely-popular western show.

As previously reported, Deadline dropped a bombshell article earlier this month citing Yellowstone may end due to Costner leaving. He also could potentially be replaced by Matthew McConaughey. However, Paramount broke its silence about the situation and stated, “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.”

Paramount also spoke about McConaughey’s potential involvement in the Yellowstone franchise. “Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Kevin Costner Opens Up About Why He Didn’t Attend the Golden Globes This Year

In his Instagram post, Kevin Costner opened up about why he was unable to attend the 2023 Golden Globes. The actor revealed that he and his wife, Christine, were stuck at home due to the epic flooding in California.

“You know, Chris and I, we weren’t able to make it to the Golden Globes because of the flooding,” Costner explained. “We got cut off in Ventura and up here in Montecito. We felt so horrible about that. And there was just nothing we could do. And we watched the time like sand in a bottle go out as our chances dimmed of getting there and so we watched from home. It wasn’t the same.”

Costner stated that despite missing the event, he and his wife were dressed for the award show while hanging out with his children at home. “To be nominated as an actor was really important to me and we couldn’t be there. But my wife found a way to take something really simple and my children and I sat on the couch and we watched the whole doggone thing.”

The Yellowstone star then opened the award box to show off his Golden Globe. He also wanted to celebrate with those who supported him. “I’ve known them a long time, that international community, and they’ve always been very kind to me and I couldn’t be there. But this is the award. So I’m going to just open it in front of all my friends out there.”