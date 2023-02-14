Get your golf swing ready: Topgolf breaks ground on Lafayette location

Topgolf, the Texas-based company that has re-invented the driving range, has broken ground on a location in Lafayette with plans to open in late 2023, the company said in a press release.

The Lafayette location will be located in the Ambassador Town Center at 301 Meadow Farm Road and will be the second Topgolf venue in Louisiana. Its first Louisiana location is in Baton Rouge.

"We can't wait to welcome the Lafayette community to one of our newest venues once it's complete," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "While Topgolf continues to grow and bring more play to more cities across the globe, the relationship with the local community is what we're most excited about."

The new venue will be two levels with 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays. The location will also have interactive and fan-favorite games like Angry Birds and Jewel Jam.

Each of the bays will also have Topgolf's Toptracer ball-tracking technology that traces each ball's path, distance and speed.

The Topgolf location is expected to bring around 200 jobs to the area.

"As part of our strategic planning efforts to enhance the quality of life in Lafayette Parish, we are prioritizing family recreation and entertainment as one of our target industries," said Mandi Mitchell, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. "We are so excited to bring the Topgolf brand to our community as it will provide high-quality entertainment for Lafayette and all of Acadiana and broaden the popularity of golf in the region even further."

In addition to the golf-side of the venue, it will offer a full-service restaurant, top-shelf drinks, private event rooms, music and family-friendly events throughout the year.

Topgolf currently has around 80 locations worldwide.

"Topgolf is a huge win for Lafayette, for LEDA and for our economy," said Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory. "It's a premier venue that not only offers new entertainment for our community, but it will also attract visitors from nearby cities and towns."