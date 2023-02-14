Open in App
Akron Beacon Journal

Metro, Chamber, Urban League plan roundtable for minority, women, veteran-owned businesses

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal,

12 days ago
Metro RTA is working with the Greater Akron Chamber and Akron Urban League to host a series of discussions with minority, women, LGBTQ+, veteran and disabled business owners in the construction trades about barriers to getting contracts.

The discussions will also look at ways to overcome those barriers, with a goal of establishing relationships among vendors, suppliers and buyers.

The first meeting of the series — a roundtable discussion to discuss barriers to getting contracts — is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the Greater Akron Chamber, 388 S. Main St. Suite 205, with light refreshments provided.

Registration is free but attendees are encouraged to RSVP at bit.ly/3xgHt8G.

A luncheon with large contractors to discuss barriers and facilitate partnerships is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21, and a mixer between businesses and contractors is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 13.

