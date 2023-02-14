You may have little to no cell service in Kansas City at Chiefs parade. How to prepare

If you’re preparing to brave the crowds in Kansas City for Wednesday’s Super Bowl champions parade, you may be anticipating spotty or even nonexistent cell service. The large crowds for past celebrations have overwhelmed nearby cell towers, causing calls to drop and messages to fail.

Parade organizers warned spectators that “cell phone reception may be extremely limited .”. City officials have estimated a turnout of around 500,000 people .

Are cellular service providers ramping up coverage ahead of the parade?

Network providers have told The Star that they’re up to the challenge of large crowds as parade day approaches.

“T-Mobile has made coverage and capacity upgrades along the parade route including locations such as Union Station and the World War I Museum,” company spokesperson Lyssa Hansen told The Star.

T-Mobile is also a sponsor of the parade.

Verizon spokesperson Steve Van Dinter added that his company has been making coverage improvements in anticipation of the recent playoffs and upcoming NFL draft.

“Given these enhancements, we’re ready for the celebration,” he told The Star.

AT&T noted that it has enhanced its network infrastructure in popular locations like the World War I Museum and Power & Light. The company is also deploying one COW (Cell on Wheels) for the parade to boost its cellular capacity.

What should I do if I can’t contact my group?

In preparation for the big day, organizers recommended a handful of safety tips for spectators without cell service during the event:

Make a plan in case you become separated from your party, including identifying meetup points in case of separation.

Take photos of your family in the event that you need to locate them and identify what they are wearing.

Ensure children have contact information for their parents or guardians on their person.

If you become separated from your group, locate a police officer. Here’s a list of the seven reunification stations where missing children and others will be taken.

