Rodman Library joins VITA program as dropoff site

Rodman Public Library again is serving as a dropoff site for United Way of Greater Stark County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

Trained VITA volunteers help qualifying individuals file returns for free, looking for all possible deductions and credits. The free tax preparation service is available to households that earn less than $60,000 if filing single and less than $90,000 if filing a joint return. Taxpayers with disabilities and those who speak limited English may also be eligible.

Appointments are necessary to determine eligibility for the program and to drop off tax documents through April for the 2021 tax return season.

To take part in the VITA program, patrons should visit uwstark.org/vita and download an IRS Intake Form and an IRS Consent Form. Both are required for VITA volunteers to process returns. A list of other required documents is posted on the website.

For more information about VITA or to make appointments, call 330-994-VITA (8482).