Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Penalty debate rages, but Eagles players said flag didn’t affect Super Bowl outcome

By Pete Grathoff,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKKAI_0knEoSXO00

One of the biggest talking points from the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII was a holding penalty.

Talk-show hosts around the country have spent considerable time discussing whether the officials should have called the penalty on the Eagles’ James Bradberry for grabbing Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Bradberry admitted after the game he deserved to be flagged for the infraction, but that’s not been mentioned much by the pundits.

While many neutral observers wish the penalty had not been called, the Eagles’ players and coaches refused to use that as an excuse for why they lost the Super Bowl.

This compilation of responses from postgame interviews from CBS Sports shows the Eagles didn’t blame the officials or the awful field conditions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

On Tuesday, Bradberry told reporters why he came clean about the penalty .

“I feel like I only had two options, really: I could take responsibility for it or I could blame it on someone else,” Bradberry told the Athletic’s Zach Berman. “I try not to live that way. .. .It comes from my Mom or coaches in the past I’ve had, taking accountability.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Eagles safety fined by the NFL for this hit on a Chiefs player in Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Philadelphia anchor apologizes for cursing out officials on the air after Super Bowl
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Video shows Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes pleading with Andy Reid to stay in Jaguars game
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Where is Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker after Super Bowl win? Not at Disneyland
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
One pass by Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII left Kurt Warner dumbfounded
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Respiratory therapist tied to deaths at Missouri hospital faces second murder charge
Chillicothe, MO2 days ago
Dad tears up learning daughter secretly donated a kidney to him. ‘I can’t stop crying’
Kirkwood, MO3 days ago
Four dead after car runs red light and causes SUV to flip off bridge, Missouri cops say
Saint Louis, MO15 hours ago
Could KU basketball repeat as national champions? What Bill Self said on the topic
Lawrence, KS3 days ago
Skeleton nabbed at Super Bowl parade is home, but forever marked by foray with Chiefs
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Kansas City police investigate after body was found in wooded area near Missouri River
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes hopes Eric Bieniemy continues to ‘prove doubters wrong’
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Unexplained death cuts short the life of Kansas City musician with hopes for the future
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Chiefs promote Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator. Here’s why that was expected
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
KC church billed thousands for water it says it didn’t use. Now its pantry is struggling
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Bob Huggins will be unhappy camper if WVU Mountaineers are denied NCAA Tournament bid
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Kansas City Star earns multiple APSE Top 10 honors for coverage of KC sports scene
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Wife scratches winning Iowa lottery ticket as husband was driving. ‘I was screaming’
Ogden, UT3 days ago
Facing ongoing resident opposition, city council may act on potential south KC landfill
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
‘He never moved on’: New book reveals untold account of Kansas City skywalks disaster
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
More hardware for Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones as NFL 101 Awards are held in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Lawmakers say tax credits could lure films, TV shows to MO and KS. Experts say it’s a waste
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Pregnant woman run over while trying to save her toddler during carjacking, IL cops say
Libertyville, IL17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy