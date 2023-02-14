Penalty debate rages, but Eagles players said flag didn’t affect Super Bowl outcome

One of the biggest talking points from the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII was a holding penalty.

Talk-show hosts around the country have spent considerable time discussing whether the officials should have called the penalty on the Eagles’ James Bradberry for grabbing Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Bradberry admitted after the game he deserved to be flagged for the infraction, but that’s not been mentioned much by the pundits.

While many neutral observers wish the penalty had not been called, the Eagles’ players and coaches refused to use that as an excuse for why they lost the Super Bowl.

This compilation of responses from postgame interviews from CBS Sports shows the Eagles didn’t blame the officials or the awful field conditions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

On Tuesday, Bradberry told reporters why he came clean about the penalty .

“I feel like I only had two options, really: I could take responsibility for it or I could blame it on someone else,” Bradberry told the Athletic’s Zach Berman. “I try not to live that way. .. .It comes from my Mom or coaches in the past I’ve had, taking accountability.”