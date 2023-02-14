Finally, Jason Sudeikis’ ‘Ted Lasso’ is coming back. Here’s the trailer and timing

Do you still believe that a third season of “Ted Lasso” is coming soon?

Here it is.

Season 3 of the hit sports comedy premieres March 15, Apple TV+ announced Tuesday. New episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays.

The show was created by and stars Kansas City’s Jason Sudeikis , who has won two best actor Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Lasso, a Kansas football coach managing a British soccer team.

The show won back-to-back Emmys for best comedy series in its first two seasons.

Lasso is known for his unfailing optimism, using the motto “believe” to keep his team buoyed.

In the new season’s trailer, several characters are creating their own handmade “believe” signs. They hang them above the lockers and when Lasso sees them, he tells his fellow coach: “Hmmm. If seeing is believing I believe we’ve been seen.”

The previous two seasons debuted in summertime. But last summer came and went with no new “Ted Lasso” as the creators fine-tuned what is reportedly the last season.

The show has been wildly successful for the streaming service. With four wins last year, the second season broke records by becoming the most Emmy-winning comedy for a second year in a row.

Ted Lasso season 3

Here’s where everything stands in the new, 12-episode season, full of challenges on and off the pitch for the lovable underdog Lasso.

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the next season of Jason Sudeikis’ Emmy Award-winning comedy, “Ted Lasso,” about a Kansas man coaching British soccer in London. In the new season, Coach Lasso is not on the best of terms with Nate (Nick Mohammed, left). Apple TV+

Expectations are low for the newly-promoted AFC Richmond, pegged by the media to finish last in the Premier League now that Nate (Nick Mohammed) has left to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.

Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) has stepped up as assistant coach, alongside Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt).

Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is laser-focused on defeating Rupert, her ex-husband. And Keeley (Juno Temple) is running her own PR agency.

After the four Emmy wins last September, Sudeikis was asked about the Kansas City references peppered throughout the show and how he felt about introducing Kansas City to the world.

Jason Sudeikis and Kansas City

Sudeikis, a Shawnee Mission West High School graduate who wore University of Kansas gear as a “Saturday Night Live” cast member, maintains strong ties to Kansas City.

He is one of five celebrities with local ties, including Paul Rudd and Eric Stonestreet,who co-host the annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend fundraiser for Children’s Mercy. (He couldn’t attend last June when “Ted Lasso” work got in the way.)

He then returns in the fall for his other annual fundraiser, Thundergong! Last year he brought “Ted Lasso” co-star Hunt to the charity event, who wowed the crowd with his version of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” while wearing his coach uniform.

“Oh gosh, I don’t think I’m the one that put (Kansas City) on the map,” Sudeikis, said at last year’s Emmys.

“I think the Royals and the Chiefs and Charlie Parker and Janelle Monáe and Don Cheadle, and many, many other artists and people far greater than myself have added to that knowledge.

“But much of what we talked about, Bill (Lawrence) and Joe (Kelly) and Brendan (Hunt) and I, early on was that the collective wisdom of the character and the show was a culmination of the people creating it.

“And so being someone that had a lot of influence on that, Kansas City just is part of my soul. It’s where I’m from. It’s where I was raised, it’s where my folks live and where a lot of good and bad things have happened to me and many other people.

“And so it had to be in there and so just like the experiences that other people brought from their hometowns, it’s just this one we have stemming from Kansas City from back home.”