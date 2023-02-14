Severe weather possible in Kansas City as thunderstorms could produce a weak tornado

Hang on Kansas City — strong to isolated severe storms are expected to bring gusty winds and maybe even a tornado as they pass through the metro area Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The timing for the thunderstorms is between 2 and 6 p.m. with the main threat being quarter-sized hail and wind of up to 60 mph, the weather service said. A weak, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

A wind advisory is in effect from 6 a.m .Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday as strong winds are expected to continue overnight. Gusts from 40 to 50 mph are possible.

“Unsecure objects may be blown away, including trash cans & broken tree limbs,” the weather service said.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to spread over the Kansas City area, moving from west to east Tuesday.

Most areas can expect to see between .25 and .75 of an inch of rain from the storms. The rain is expected to move out of the Kansas City area by the evening.

Pleasant weather is expected Wednesday. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy and afternoon temperatures will likely climb to near 50 degrees in the afternoon.

“If you have any mid-day plans for some reason, temperatures will be in the low 40s around noon with winds around 10-15 mph,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

That should make for nice conditions for the parade and rally celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory.

A cold front is expected to move through the region overnight Wednesday, ushering in the next winter storm and chance for accumulating snow.

With four to six inches of snow possible, the weather service has issued a winter storm watch for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

The Kansas City area is expected to see less snow — maybe as much as two inches — as the precipitation will start as rain or a rain and snow mix before transitioning over to all snow by Thursday morning.

There is an 84% chance of more than .1 inch of snow for the Kansas City area. The chances of seeing more than an inch of snow quickly drops to 67%, according to the weather service. The chance of seeing more than two inches of snow is 45%.

The morning commute on Thursday, however, could see slick road conditions due to the snow and temperatures in the teens and 20s.

The snow is expected to end by late morning, leaving behind chilly temperatures.