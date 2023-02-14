Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Severe weather possible in Kansas City as thunderstorms could produce a weak tornado

By Bob Cronkleton,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yK90T_0knEoQlw00

Hang on Kansas City — strong to isolated severe storms are expected to bring gusty winds and maybe even a tornado as they pass through the metro area Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The timing for the thunderstorms is between 2 and 6 p.m. with the main threat being quarter-sized hail and wind of up to 60 mph, the weather service said. A weak, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

A wind advisory is in effect from 6 a.m .Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday as strong winds are expected to continue overnight. Gusts from 40 to 50 mph are possible.

“Unsecure objects may be blown away, including trash cans & broken tree limbs,” the weather service said.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to spread over the Kansas City area, moving from west to east Tuesday.

Most areas can expect to see between .25 and .75 of an inch of rain from the storms. The rain is expected to move out of the Kansas City area by the evening.

Pleasant weather is expected Wednesday. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy and afternoon temperatures will likely climb to near 50 degrees in the afternoon.

“If you have any mid-day plans for some reason, temperatures will be in the low 40s around noon with winds around 10-15 mph,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

That should make for nice conditions for the parade and rally celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory.

A cold front is expected to move through the region overnight Wednesday, ushering in the next winter storm and chance for accumulating snow.

With four to six inches of snow possible, the weather service has issued a winter storm watch for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

The Kansas City area is expected to see less snow — maybe as much as two inches — as the precipitation will start as rain or a rain and snow mix before transitioning over to all snow by Thursday morning.

There is an 84% chance of more than .1 inch of snow for the Kansas City area. The chances of seeing more than an inch of snow quickly drops to 67%, according to the weather service. The chance of seeing more than two inches of snow is 45%.

The morning commute on Thursday, however, could see slick road conditions due to the snow and temperatures in the teens and 20s.

The snow is expected to end by late morning, leaving behind chilly temperatures.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Thunderstorms and strong winds could hit Kansas City area overnight Sunday
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
Wind advisory issued in Kansas City; power outages possible, says weather service
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
Heavy rains, thunderstorms to close out what will be a warm weekend in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Weather service, police warn of dangerous roads with freezing rain in Kansas City metro
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Winter weather advisory warns of icy roads during rush hour Friday in Kansas City area
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City police investigate after body was found in wooded area near Missouri River
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Facing ongoing resident opposition, city council may act on potential south KC landfill
Kansas City, MO5 hours ago
COVID hospitalizations and case numbers rise slightly but stay low in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Lawmakers say tax credits could lure films, TV shows to MO and KS. Experts say it’s a waste
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago
Your essential guide to KCI Airport’s new terminal: Parking, food, security, plus a map
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Trash, trees, police & pools: What to know about Kansas City’s budget, how to weigh in
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
‘Major milestone’ as donors pledge millions for downtown park atop KC’s Interstate 670
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
‘These boards are really beautiful’: Charcuterie franchise opens in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO28 minutes ago
With only Virginia license, Clay Chastain can’t vote for himself for Kansas City mayor
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit new KC airport, future Panasonic plant
Kansas City, KS23 hours ago
Skeleton nabbed at Super Bowl parade is home, but forever marked by foray with Chiefs
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Unexplained death cuts short the life of Kansas City musician with hopes for the future
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
KC church billed thousands for water it says it didn’t use. Now its pantry is struggling
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
They endured days without heat at a KC apartment complex. Now they’re being kicked out
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Want to own a prison? Well good news — this one is for sale in Missouri. Check it out
Harrisonville, MO1 day ago
From drop-offs to restrooms, videos explain how to use new Kansas City airport terminal
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
KC Comets update: Four-goal decision vs. Wave sets stage for 2 biggies vs. Baltimore
Kansas City, MO31 minutes ago
‘Making some change’: Candidates for city council vie for KC Tenants endorsement in forum
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Exhibits honoring Kansas City’s Black queer history popping up at local shops this week
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
‘He never moved on’: New book reveals untold account of Kansas City skywalks disaster
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Archway Homes: Selling your house “As Is” never felt so good
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Chiefs offensive players continued Super Bowl celebration with epic Las Vegas party
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
For Black History Month, KU student-athletes share their stories: ‘To be strong is beautiful’
Lawrence, KS5 hours ago
If KC roads stay trashy, a downtown baseball stadium would just be lipstick on a pig | Opinion
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Two Tom French Olathe communities now open weekends
Olathe, KS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy