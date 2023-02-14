Lake Local school board approves plan to reduce fiscal deficit

The district is statutorily required to approve a plan because of the projected deficit.

The school board accepted the retirements of three district staff members.

Lake Local Schools Board of Education

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Approved the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) written financial plan.

DISCUSSION: The board approved the ODE plan required from school systems in fiscal oversight. The district announced at the November meeting that it projects a deficit in the third year of the five-year plan submitted to ODE.

The district is statutorily required to approve a plan because of the projected deficit. “Plan A” to address the deficit is to pass the operating levy on the ballot in May. In order to comply with the statutory requirement, the district has to adopt the precaution plan as “Plan B” in the event the levy does not pass.

The secondary plan calls for eliminating staff positions through attrition.

The projected deficit at the end of 2025 is $3,377,080 so the district would have to create a savings of that much through attrition and a combination of other reductions. The number of cuts depend on how many people retire or resign.

Superintendent Kevin Tobin said, “This is our plan of reduction of the deficit projected in the third year of the five-year forecast. It is a template that we are required by law and ODE and the Ohio Revised Code to submit.”

OTHER ACTIONS:

Held the monthly Hartville Lion's Club, Uniontown Lion’s Club and the Lake Board of Education recognition program. The following students and staff were recognized: Jonathon Hart and Bella Forman, third grade, Jack Boykin and Hailey Erb, fifth grade; Sara Day and Jonah Britt eighth grade; Carter Ridgway and MacKenzie Campbell 12th grade. Plus, they awarded Mitchell Spotleson as Teacher of the Month; Kathie Nish as Employee of the Month and Allison Fugitt as Volunteer of the Month.

Accepted the retirements of the following: Julie Lyberger, assistant principal, effective June 30; Margo Semonin, teacher, effective May 24, 2023; Hazel Charlene Gall, aide, effective May 29.

UP NEXT: Meets 6 p.m. on March 13 at Lake Elementary cafetorium.

Patricia Faulhaber