Admissions resume at NJ veterans home where dozens have died from COVID

Admissions to the state-run Menlo Park veterans home have resumed after improvements were made to control the spread of infections at the facility where dozens have died from COVID-19, state officials said Tuesday.

The development comes two months since federal officials began to withhold payments for new residents after the Murphy administration failed to fix problems outlined in a scathing inspection report last year.

Inspectors over the summer determined that residents were in "immediate jeopardy" of both a life-threatening illness and potential abuse even after the home already had one of the highest COVID death tolls in the nation.

The state Department of Health reinspected the facility on Jan. 23 and found the home to be in "substantial compliance" of federal standards.

The home, which is run by the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, updated "infection control processes, testing protocols, and contact tracing," Major Agneta Murnan, an agency spokeswoman, said in an email. "Staff competency evaluations and education have increased, as well as the frequency of rounds conducted by supervisory staff to ensure the proper use of infection control practices."

But the Menlo Park home was one of about 430 long-term care facilities in New Jersey that are still having a COVID outbreak as of last week, according to a state database. The current outbreak has lasted months and has infected 121 residents and killed 15.

In December, the Menlo Park CEO was ousted as Gov. Phil Murphy called for a private company to provide management at the home.

Menlo Park and its sister facility in Paramus gained national attention three years ago when more than 200 residents died at the height of the pandemic. Murphy and several legislators called for reforms, including passing new laws to help nursing home residents, but those efforts appeared to have done little at Menlo Park.

The Murphy administration has already agreed to pay $69 million to settle 190 claims from victims' families. Several staffers who say they were needlessly put in danger during the height of the pandemic have filed lawsuits against the administration.