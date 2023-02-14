Adrian Peterson spoke to Damar Hamlin after ‘blasphemy’ jacket drama

Adrian Peterson reached out directly to Damar Hamlin after blasting the Bills safety’s Super Bowl jacket as “blasphemous” and “disrespectful. “

Peterson had written his thoughts on Hamlin’s jacket, which featured a crucifix on the back, on Instagram earlier this week. Hamlin and the Bills medical team that saved his life were honored before Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Updating the same post , the former star NFL running back wrote a new caption indicating that he’d talked to Hamlin about the matter.

“So I spoke with @d.ham3 Damar, and we were able to discuss our thoughts as men. I want to be clear, I’m the last person to judge anyone, and that was never my intention,” Peterson wrote. “However, I do feel as if the jacket was disrespectful and it was something that I needed to share. I do realize everyone makes mistakes and falls short at times, so again, my intention was never to judge, just to share my opinion.

“Damar, I have respect and love for you and I wish you nothing but the best, but I just can’t rock with that jacket. I feel like there are a lot people, young and old, looking up to you and with power and influence comes great responsibility. I apologize for offending you, I just felt offended in that moment as a man who loves and respects our Lord and Savior, Yeshua. After speaking with Damar, I have an understanding that it didn’t come from a place of ill intent! #grateful #god #forgiveness.”

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle on wide receiver Tee Higgins during a Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals. He was administered CPR on the field and transported to the hospital. When the incident occurred, it was not clear that Hamlin would survive, let alone be out and about this soon.

Adrian Peterson said he spoke to Damar Hamlin directly after blasting the Bills safety’s jacket as blasphemous and disrespectful. Getty Images

“You should be thanking God son!” Peterson originally wrote in his Instagram caption about Hamlin’s Takashi Murakami “Travis Jesus” jacket. “This is Blasphemy!! We all fall short but cmon man! I find this disrespectful!! #grateful #goddid”