Cardinals hiring Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as head coach

The Eagles lost two coordinators to head coaching positions in the same day.

Hours after the Colts confirmed the hiring of former Philadelphia offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their HC, the Arizona Cardinals finalized their decision, hiring defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon away from the reigning NFC champions.

Gannon, 40, landed the job after two seasons in Philadelphia. He had previously been a defensive assistant with the Colts, Vikings, Titans and Falcons.

The Cardinals are hiring Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach. Getty Images

The Eagles gave up the second-fewest yards per game on defense in 2022 and forced the most sacks in the league, but Gannon was still criticized on several occasions for his conservative defensive game plans, often sitting back in a soft zone and letting opposing offenses chip away.

The Eagles held a 24-14 lead at halftime of Super Bowl 2023 against the Chiefs – with seven of those Kansas City points coming on defense – but Patrick Mahomes led four straight scoring drives in the second half to lead a comeback win, 38-35.

The Cardinals will go into 2023 with uncertainty at quarterback, with Kyler Murray recovering from a torn ACL and not expected to be ready for Week 1.