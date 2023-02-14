East-siders needing a coffee fix will have a new option this month

It’s all a lot to offer, he said. Coffee wasn’t available on the east side initially because he said he had to get the staff fully trained on tea first. It will have been worth the wait, Albracht said.
“Our house drip black coffee is so good.”
He said the 21st Street thoroughfare is convenient for people to pick up coffee on their way into Wichita before they hit other coffee shops.
“And we think ours is better.”
There will be a variety of flavor offerings — such as Irish cream and hazelnut, root beer and Texas chai tea — along with traditional coffee drinks and hot tea as well, he said.
