The Wichita Eagle

East-siders needing a coffee fix will have a new option this month

By Carrie Rengers,

12 days ago

East-siders needing a coffee fix are going to have a new option starting Feb. 24.

Wichita’s second HTeaO franchise , which opened in December near the northeast corner of 21st and 127th streets, is adding coffee and other hot drinks to its mostly tea menu.

“It’s almost like a second launch,” said Jacob Albracht, the KWCH, Channel 12, sports and news anchor who owns the franchise with his wife, Michelle.

Coffee options were just becoming available when they opened their first HTeaO near 13th and Tyler in 2021, and Jacob Albracht said it will take time before they’re available there.

“We haven’t even gone down that road yet.”

It’s all a lot to offer, he said. Coffee wasn’t available on the east side initially because he said he had to get the staff fully trained on tea first. It will have been worth the wait, Albracht said.

“Our house drip black coffee is so good.”

If you’re on the far east side and looking for a coffee fix, you’ll soon have a new option with a variety of flavor offerings. Courtesy photo

He said the 21st Street thoroughfare is convenient for people to pick up coffee on their way into Wichita before they hit other coffee shops.

“And we think ours is better.”

There will be a variety of flavor offerings — such as Irish cream and hazelnut, root beer and Texas chai tea — along with traditional coffee drinks and hot tea as well, he said.

“There’s just lots of really cool stuff.”

