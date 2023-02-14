Park Ave.'s Sake Bomb closes Tues. after 8 years due to staffing issues, inflation

WORCESTER – After a little over eight years of business on Park Avenue, Asian cuisine restaurant Sake Bomb Bistro closed its doors for good Tuesday with the owners citing staffing issues and inflation as the main detriment to business.

Owner Kenny Huang, who also owns with his family Asian cuisine restaurants Kenichi Asian Bistro on Shrewsbury Street and Wan Wang Restaurant on Park Avenue, said Sake Bomb's chef departure during the pandemic burdened the ownership with having to find "a good chef" to lead their kitchen.

Huang also mentioned higher expenses due to inflation and business dropping “20 to 30%” following the pandemic.

The restaurant was located at 258 Park Ave., not far from the junction of Pleasant Street and Park Avenue — a spot it held since first opening in 2014.

“After the pandemic, so many things (were) going on,” said Huang. “We were always short of a chef. The prices kept going up a lot for a lot of stuff."

Huang said that the chef at Wan Wang on Park Avenue had often filled the void at Sake Bomb, but that had proved to be a band aid solution. In addition to inflation, issues had snowballed into “a headache.”

After its last day Tuesday, when “we’ll stay open as long as customers want,” the location will soon see another restaurant owner taking over the lease, according to Huang.

He chose not to reveal the to-be establishment.

Huang, 48, was born in China and moved to Worcester in 1995. He is said to have learned English at a local church while working as a chef at local restaurants Ping’s Garden and Sakura Tokyo.

With his family, he opened Kenichi Asian Bistro on Shrewsbury Street in 2011 and Wan Wang just down the street from Sake Bomb in 2019, a year after buying the building.

Huang amassed experience as a chef for almost 30 years and expressed a continued desire to do business in Worcester.

“We have great customer relationships,” said Huang. “At Sake Bomb our customers were loyal for almost 10 years and we have been very appreciative of that.

“After we close there, hopefully more customers will come over to this side because it’s the same owner, the same food.

“At least now we’ll have less headache.”