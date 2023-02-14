Richland County deputy out of work after being arrested, sheriff says

A 40-plus-year veteran of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is out of work after being arrested, Sheriff Leon Lott said Tuesday.

Former deputy sheriff Grover Kelly, 68, was charged with DUI (less than .10, first offense) following a Monday night crash, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 9:20 p.m. in the Blythewood area , according to the release.

Kelly was off duty and driving his personal vehicle at the time of the collision, the sheriff’s department said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the wreck and Kelly was arrested and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the release.

Richland County court records show a $992 personal recognizance bond was set Tuesday for the Blythewood resident, and Kelly is not listed on the jail’s inmate roster .

Kelly had been with the sheriff’s department since June 1976, and the most recent rank he held was deputy III in the warrant division, according to the release. The sheriff’s department said Kelly is no longer an employee, but did not say if he was fired.

“We are all responsible for our actions and if you break the law you will be held accountable,” Lott said in the release. “I expect my deputies to hold themselves to a much higher standard, his actions are unacceptable!”

Kelly is scheduled to appear in court again on March 14, court records show.