NEWS: LSU Adds Versatile LB Seth Scott To 2023 Class, Accepts PWO Opportunity

The Texas native fills a position of need for the Tigers, ready to live out his dream of playing for LSU.

LSU added another key piece to their 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday after Texas native Seth Scott announced his commitment to Brian Kelly and the Tigers.

Scott will accept a preferred walk-on opportunity in Baton Rouge. Kelly has detailed the importance of building a successful program with walk-ons who can make an impact in the SEC and bringing in a player of Scott’s caliber is a huge step in the right direction.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder will pass on offers from schools across the country to take a walk-on opportunity with the Tigers. Scott will come to LSU as an athlete, able to play both outside linebacker and middle linebacker, filling a position of need for the Tigers ahead of the 2023 season.

“Everywhere I’ve been, the walk-on program has been instrumental to our success,” Kelly said last spring. “So, when we talk about instrumental, it’s not only in terms of the ability to add depth, but scholarships, too. I believe that walk-ons should have a chance to earn a scholarship.”

Scott bypassing scholarship offers to walk-on at LSU shows the culture this program is building and will continue to build under Kelly. After competing in the SEC Championship Game in Kelly’s first season, the positive trajectory is evident as this offseason continues to become a success.

For Scott, he couldn’t be more excited to live his dream to play for LSU.

“I feel like I can elevate [this program] by bringing in a hardworking mentality and a winning attitude as we try and reclaim our spots as champions," Scott said. "I’ve been dreaming about playing at LSU since I was 5 years old so I’m beyond excited to see that dream come true.”

Brian Kelly’s Recruiting Message:

“We’re going to identify the best prospects throughout the country and you’ll see that in this signing class. We’ll have players from the northeast, the midwest, the west coast. But our base will be Louisiana and the south,” Kelly said. “When you’re LSU and you have a brand that’s so recognizable, you can’t have blinders on either. Our scope and vision is national but it’s not like we’re pulling four guys out of every state. We’re gonna have a heavy influence in the state of Louisiana, like we should.”

“I think within a calendar year we could be looking to turn over 70 scholarships,” Kelly said. “I certainly don’t think it’s going to be in the mid to high 30s [as the norm]. I think that’s outside the lines. I do believe the high 20s is going to be the norm. I remember years where it was 18, I think those days are over.”

“You don’t want to jump every year into the transfer portal when it comes to the cornerback position. We did this year because there was such a need to put together a representative group. I think there’s gonna be a heavy influence on freshmen and that’s the way we want to build,” Kelly said. “Does that mean we won’t look at transfers? No, it doesn’t mean we’ll close the door on that, but last year they were one year and done. We’re not looking in that respect. Corners would have to have more than one season of competition left if we go that route.”