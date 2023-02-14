Change location
See more from this location?
Thief River Falls, MN
snowgoer.com
Herfindahl Makes History With XC I-500 Race Win
By Emily Wicklund, Shared by Cor PowerSports circuit,12 days ago
By Emily Wicklund, Shared by Cor PowerSports circuit,12 days ago
Zach Herfindahl continued to rewrite the history of cross-country snowmobile racing by winning his record-tying fifth XC I-500 races in Northern Minnesota, on February 12...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0