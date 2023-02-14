Winton man suffers major injuries in rollover crash in Merced County, CHP says

A Winton man was taken to the hospital Monday after suffering major injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Ballico, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers at 8:36 a.m. responded to the two-vehicle rollover collision in the area of Santa Fe Drive and Ballico Avenue, according to CHP Officer Eric Zuniga.

Carlos Ramirez, 50, of Winton was driving a 1998 Toyota Tacoma east on Santa Fe Drive approaching the intersection with Ballico Avenue.

As Ramirez approached the stop sign and slowed the vehicle, he was rear ended by a Chevrolet Cruze driven by Tyler Etharidge of Turlock, according to Zuniga. CHP said it appears the Chevrolet was traveling at about 70 mph prior to the collision.

The crash caused the Chevrolet to roll multiple times and the Toyota to veer to the right where it hit a parked trailer. Authorities said Ramirez was not wearing a seat belt. He was in and out of consciousness after the crash.

Ramirez was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto. Etharidge did not report any injuries, according to the CHP.

Zuniga said speed is believed to be a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.