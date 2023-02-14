Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Joins AD Gene Smith's Institute

Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith tabbed former Buckeyes wide receiver Kamryn Babb as a program coordinator for his leadership institute.

It was announced on Twitter Monday that former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kamryn Babb joined The Eugene D. Smith Leadership Institute.

The former Buckeye captain and Block "O" jersey recipient will serve as a program coordinator. The institute's website states that it "provides leadership, character and career development for all Ohio State student-athletes in order to best prepare them for life after graduation."

A four-star recruit coming out of the class of 2018, according to 247Sports, Babb's playing career was far from normal.

The St. Louis native suffered four torn ACLs — two in each knee — causing him to miss each of his first two seasons in Columbus. He played in seven games in 2020-21 and just one in 2021-22 prior to his final season as a Buckeye.

Babb suffered a setback early in the season , but was back on the field for one game last season, and it was one of the most memorable moments of the Ohio State season.

Despite a commanding 49-14 lead in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers, the Buckeyes' starters were still in the game.

Ohio State drove down the field and the ball sat on the 8-yard line.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud rolled out to his right and found Babb in the corner of the end zone , capping off years of hard work, dedication and leaning on his faith to return to the football field.

Babb graduated in December 2022 with a degree in communications.

