Planning a quick getaway to Austin? Do it in style — on a bus or train

If it wasn’t clear from the extensive highway systems and Buc-ee’s restroom popularity , road trips are a big deal in Texas.

Driving is the main mode of transportation in the Lone Star State with no statewide public transit system and limited transit options available in metropolitan areas like Tarrant County.

For those wanting to take a break from driving, there are a few transit options available when traveling to some Texas cities.

Here’s how to get to Austin, San Antonio and Houston without driving or flying.

Take the bus to Austin, San Antonio and Houston

Let someone else do the driving by taking a bus from Fort Worth to your next destination.

Greyhound offers trips from the Fort Worth bus station to Waco, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, El Paso, Lubbock among other cities in and outside Texas.

Passengers can plan a one way or round trip on Greyhound and tickets can be purchased at Fort Worth Central Station .

If you’re looking for something more private and plush, a Vonlane bus may be the option you want.

Vonlane, a “private jet on wheels,” has routes from Fort Worth to Austin or Houston and Dallas to Austin, Houston or San Antonio.

The buses have 22 plush reclinable seats with personal space to work and legroom. Vonlane buses also offer complimentary Wi-Fi.

Vonlane picks up their passengers from the Hilton Hotel in Fort Worth.

Ride the train to Austin, San Antonio and Houston

Traveling by train may add an extra hour to your typical trip, but for those wanting a leisurely ride away from the roads Amtrak has you covered .

Amtrak has wide seats, power plugs, large windows and plenty of space to get up and stretch. Passengers can bring their bikes, boards or a small pet as well.

Amtrak has routes from Fort Worth Central Station to Austin, with stops in Cleburne, McGregor, Temple and Taylor along the way. The trip is a little over four hours.

The train’s nearly eight-hour trip to San Antonio has stops that also includes San Marcos.

If you’re traveling to Houston, the eight-and-a-half-hour trip will include a transfer in San Antonio.

Tickets for Amtrak can be purchased at Fort Worth Central Station.