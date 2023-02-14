Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce reviewing strategy as CEO Brandom Gengelbach steps down

By Harrison Mantas, Jenny Rudolph,

12 days ago

Brandom Gengelbach, who led the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce as president and CEO since 2020, has resigned, the chamber announced Tuesday.

Hillwood president Mike Berry will serve as interim CEO while the chamber searches for a replacement, the release said. Berry was unavailable for comment.

Gengelbach said in a phone interview that the chamber has a solid groundwork to be more competitive going forward, and it is time for someone else to build on that foundation.

He credited Fort Worth’s collaborative spirit for helping guide the business community through the COVID-19 pandemic, and said the city is in a great position for economic success.

He said he’d be taking time with his family while considering his next step.

Rose Navejar, president of the chamber of commerce’s board, credited Gengelbach in the press release for his efforts to attract business and talent to Fort Worth while supporting small businesses.

“We are incredibly grateful for Brandom’s passion for Fort Worth. He’s been a tireless cheerleader and advocate for our city’s business community,” Navejar said in the release.

The chamber’s executive board will evaluate its strategy on how best to serve the business community, according to the release.

The chamber has a lot on its plate, from economic development and business advocacy to networking and event management, said board vice chair Charlie Campbell in a phone interview Tuesday.

It’s not clear how that strategy will change, but in the release Navejar pointed to the success chambers in other cities have had separating economic development from traditional business advocacy.

“As a board, it’s our responsibility to focus our efforts on the areas where we can maximize the FWC’s positive impact,” she said.

Gengelbach came to the chamber in 2016 and had worked as an economic development professional in Brisbane, Australia, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Campbell didn’t have a timeline for when the board could find his replacement.

He said the board would focus on figuring out the chamber’s strategy and organizational structure before finding the right person for the job.

