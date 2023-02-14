Man shoots his partner and himself at Whataburger on Valentine’s Day, Texas police say

A man shot his partner while at a Whataburger early on Valentine’s Day, then he shot himself while still at the fast food restaurant in Texas, reports say.

The Corpus Christi Police Department was called to the area at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to a news release. The officers found a man and woman had been shot.

They were both inside the Whataburger , according to KRIS.

The woman’s injuries were described as “serious but non-life-threatening,” police said. The man has “possibly life threatening” injuries.

They were both taken to a hospital , KIII reported.

“During the preliminary investigation, the officers found that the two were in a relationship, there are no outstanding suspects, and this was not a random act of violence,” police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800 273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

