Fort Worth resident wins $20 million in scratch ticket Texas Lottery game

By Harriet Ramos,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MuBhw_0knEe42X00

A Fort Worth resident purchased a top winning lottery ticket worth $20 million in the scratch ticket game $20 Million Supreme, a Texas Lottery Commission news release said Tuesday.

The claimant, who asked to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at the Cleburne Food Market located at 3233 Cleburne Road.

The winning ticket was the third of four prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in the game, according to the news release. Overall odds of winning $150 or more in $20 Million Supreme are one in 3.49, lottery officials said. The game offers more than $829 million in total prizes.

